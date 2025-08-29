Allegiant Travel July Capacity Up 10.8%

(RTTNews) - While reporting preliminary passenger traffic results for the month of July 2025 on Friday, integrated travel company Allegiant Travel Co. (ALGT) said it carried 2.10 million passengers across the total system in July 2025, up 10.1 percent from 1.91 million passengers in July 2024.

Total System capacity for the month was 2.18 million Available Seats Miles (ASMs), up 10.8 percent from 1.97 million ASMs a year ago.

