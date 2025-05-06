ALLEGIANT TRAVEL Earnings Results: $ALGT Reports Quarterly Earnings

ALLEGIANT TRAVEL ($ALGT) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported earnings of $1.81 per share, beating estimates of $1.68 by $0.13. The company also reported revenue of $699,070,000, missing estimates of $713,910,892 by $-14,840,892.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $ALGT stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL Insider Trading Activity
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL insiders have traded $ALGT stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALGT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MAURICE J JR GALLAGHER (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 38,701 shares for an estimated $3,234,342.
- SANDRA DOUGLASS MORGAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 700 shares for an estimated $44,264.
- KENY FRANK WILPER (COO (former)) sold 278 shares for an estimated $11,511
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 99 institutional investors add shares of ALLEGIANT TRAVEL stock to their portfolio, and 117 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 493,911 shares (-99.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $46,486,903
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC added 276,957 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,067,192
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 261,536 shares (-10.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,508,334
- SCHONFELD STRATEGIC ADVISORS LLC removed 216,488 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,375,850
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 191,736 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,046,192
- VOLORIDGE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 177,568 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,712,700
- DIAMOND HILL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 161,133 shares (-64.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,322,519
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL Government Contracts
We have seen $13,050,159 of award payments to $ALGT over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- IGF:OT:IGF DOMESTIC CHARTER - AIR TRANSPORTATION SERVICES: $487,450
- IGF:OT::GF DOMESTIC CHARTER - AIR TRANSPORTATION SERVICES: $409,725
- IGF:OT:IGF DOMESTIC CHARTER - AIR TRANSPORTATION SERVICES: $365,790
- DOMESTIC CHARTER - AIR TRANSPORTATION SERVICES: $229,600
- IGF:OT:IGF DOMESTIC CHARTER - AIR TRANSPORTATION SERVICES: $221,200
To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ALGT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 04/02/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for ALLEGIANT TRAVEL, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ALGT forecast page.
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ALGT recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ALGT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $86.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Strong Buy from Raymond James set a target price of $90.0 on 04/02/2025
- Catherine O'Brien from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $83.0 on 11/15/2024
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.