ALLEGIANT TRAVEL Earnings Results: $ALGT Reports Quarterly Earnings

ALLEGIANT TRAVEL ($ALGT) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported earnings of $1.81 per share, beating estimates of $1.68 by $0.13. The company also reported revenue of $699,070,000, missing estimates of $713,910,892 by $-14,840,892.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $ALGT stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

ALLEGIANT TRAVEL Insider Trading Activity

ALLEGIANT TRAVEL insiders have traded $ALGT stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALGT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MAURICE J JR GALLAGHER (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 38,701 shares for an estimated $3,234,342 .

. SANDRA DOUGLASS MORGAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 700 shares for an estimated $44,264 .

. KENY FRANK WILPER (COO (former)) sold 278 shares for an estimated $11,511

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

ALLEGIANT TRAVEL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 99 institutional investors add shares of ALLEGIANT TRAVEL stock to their portfolio, and 117 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

ALLEGIANT TRAVEL Government Contracts

We have seen $13,050,159 of award payments to $ALGT over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

ALLEGIANT TRAVEL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ALGT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 04/02/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for ALLEGIANT TRAVEL, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ALGT forecast page.

ALLEGIANT TRAVEL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ALGT recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ALGT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $86.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Strong Buy from Raymond James set a target price of $90.0 on 04/02/2025

on 04/02/2025 Catherine O'Brien from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $83.0 on 11/15/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.