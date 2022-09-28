Allegiant Travel Company's (NASDAQ:ALGT) P/E Is On The Mark

Allegiant Travel Company's (NASDAQ:ALGT) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 29.7x might make it look like a strong sell right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios below 13x and even P/E's below 7x are quite common. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/E.

Allegiant Travel hasn't been tracking well recently as its declining earnings compare poorly to other companies, which have seen some growth on average. It might be that many expect the dour earnings performance to recover substantially, which has kept the P/E from collapsing. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason. NasdaqGS:ALGT Price Based on Past Earnings September 28th 2022 Want the full picture on analyst estimates for the company? Then our free report on Allegiant Travel will help you uncover what's on the horizon.

Does Growth Match The High P/E?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far outperform the market for P/E ratios like Allegiant Travel's to be considered reasonable.

If we review the last year of earnings, dishearteningly the company's profits fell to the tune of 1.8%. This means it has also seen a slide in earnings over the longer-term as EPS is down 78% in total over the last three years. Accordingly, shareholders would have felt downbeat about the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 83% per year during the coming three years according to the ten analysts following the company. With the market only predicted to deliver 9.6% per annum, the company is positioned for a stronger earnings result.

In light of this, it's understandable that Allegiant Travel's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

The Final Word

It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

As we suspected, our examination of Allegiant Travel's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook is contributing to its high P/E. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/E as they are quite confident future earnings aren't under threat. It's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

It is also worth noting that we have found 4 warning signs for Allegiant Travel (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you need to take into consideration.

It's important to make sure you look for a great company, not just the first idea you come across. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a P/E ratio below 20x).

