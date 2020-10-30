Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) Third-Quarter Results Just Came Out: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For Next Year

Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) investors will be delighted, with the company turning in some strong numbers with its latest results. Revenues and losses per share were both better than expected, with revenues of US$201m leading estimates by 5.1%. Statutory losses were smaller than the analystsexpected, coming in at US$1.82 per share. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NasdaqGS:ALGT Earnings and Revenue Growth October 30th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Allegiant Travel from nine analysts is for revenues of US$1.45b in 2021 which, if met, would be a huge 20% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Earnings are expected to improve, with Allegiant Travel forecast to report a statutory profit of US$5.05 per share. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$1.47b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$4.86 in 2021. So the consensus seems to have become somewhat more optimistic on Allegiant Travel's earnings potential following these results.

The consensus price target was unchanged at US$155, implying that the improved earnings outlook is not expected to have a long term impact on value creation for shareholders. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. The most optimistic Allegiant Travel analyst has a price target of US$199 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$127. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. It's clear from the latest estimates that Allegiant Travel's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 20% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 5.6%p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 29% per year. It seems obvious that, while the future growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, Allegiant Travel is expected to grow slower than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Allegiant Travel following these results. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that Allegiant Travel's revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple Allegiant Travel analysts - going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Allegiant Travel (at least 1 which is significant) , and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

