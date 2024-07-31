News & Insights

ALGT

Allegiant Travel Announces Strategic Review Of Sunseeker Resort - Quick Facts

July 31, 2024 — 09:56 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) sad the company has retained Prospect Hotel Advisors, LLC to conduct a strategic review of its hotel, Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor. Prospect Hotel Advisors will advise the company on strategies that maximize the value of Sunseeker Resort. Prospect Hotel Advisors is an advisor to Blackstone as well as other private equity and real estate funds.

The resort, located in Southwest Florida, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Allegiant Travel Company and is Florida's premier gulf coast oasis.

