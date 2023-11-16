News & Insights

Markets
ALGT

Allegiant Travel Announces 12 New Nonstop Routes To Popular Vacation Destinations

November 16, 2023 — 01:16 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Allegiant Travel Co. (ALGT) announced twelve new nonstop routes to popular vacation destinations. Starting in Spring 2024, the new flights will expand the airline's network options in 22 cities around the country. The company is offering one-way fares on the new routes as low as $49.

The new routes to Orlando International Airport (MCO) in Florida include: Asheville, North Carolina via Asheville Regional Airport; Allentown, Pennsylvania via Lehigh Valley International Airport; Knoxville, Tennessee via McGhee Tyson Airport.

The new route to Orlando Sanford International Airport (SFB) in Florida includes Rapid City, South Dakota via Rapid City Regional Airport.

The new route to St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport (PIE) in Florida includes Bismarck, North Dakota via Bismarck Airport.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ALGT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.