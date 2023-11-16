Allegiant Travel Announces 12 New Nonstop Routes To Popular Vacation Destinations

(RTTNews) - Allegiant Travel Co. (ALGT) announced twelve new nonstop routes to popular vacation destinations. Starting in Spring 2024, the new flights will expand the airline's network options in 22 cities around the country. The company is offering one-way fares on the new routes as low as $49.

The new routes to Orlando International Airport (MCO) in Florida include: Asheville, North Carolina via Asheville Regional Airport; Allentown, Pennsylvania via Lehigh Valley International Airport; Knoxville, Tennessee via McGhee Tyson Airport.

The new route to Orlando Sanford International Airport (SFB) in Florida includes Rapid City, South Dakota via Rapid City Regional Airport.

The new route to St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport (PIE) in Florida includes Bismarck, North Dakota via Bismarck Airport.

