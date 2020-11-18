Allegiant Travel (ALGT) to Expand Domestic Services in 2021

Allegiant Travel Company ALGT announced plans for a major domestic service expansion next year as air-travel demand, dampened by the coronavirus crisis, improves gradually. The airline will begin 15 new nonstop services in 2021, offering customers wider connectivity to Southern California and the Pacific Northwest.



Beginning Feb 12, 2021, the carrier will initiate services connecting Orange County, CA with Boise, ID; Grand Junction, CO; Medford, OR and Provo, UT.



Starting Feb 18, 2021, Allegiant Travel will introduce services connecting Orange County, CA with Las Vegas, NV; Missoula, MT; Reno, NV and Spokane, WA.

Allegiant Travel Company Price

Allegiant Travel Company price | Allegiant Travel Company Quote

Additionally, the airline will begin services to/from Las Vegas, NV connecting with Spokane, Orange County, Asheville, N.C and Flint, MI. Flights between Las Vegas and Spokane as well as Orange County will begin in February, while those connecting Las Vegas with Asheville and Flint will commence operations in March.



From Grand Rapids, MI, Allegiant Travel will start flights to Newark, NJ and Destin, FL. Both these services will be operational Mar 5, 2021 onward. Further, the carrier will begin flights between St. Petersburg, FL and Fargo, ND as well as that between Houston, TX and Mesa, AZ. These services will be available from Feb 11, 2021.



Customers can avail these services for fares as low as $39, $49, $59, $69 and $79 one way. However, the offer is limited to those who purchase tickets by Nov 18, 2020 to travel by May 24, 2021.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Allegiant Travel carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Transportation sector are Landstar System LSTR, Expeditors International of Washington EXPD and FedEx Corporation FDX. While FedEx sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Landstar and Expeditors carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Shares of Landstar, Expeditors and FedEx have gained more than 16%, 19% and 77% in a year’s time, respectively.

Zacks Names “Single Best Pick to Double”

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.



You know this company from its past glory days, but few would expect that it’s poised for a monster turnaround. Fresh from a successful repositioning and flush with A-list celeb endorsements, it could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in a little more than 9 months and Nvidia which boomed +175.9% in one year.



Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



FedEx Corporation (FDX): Free Stock Analysis Report



Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD): Free Stock Analysis Report



Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT): Free Stock Analysis Report



Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.