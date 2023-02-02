Allegiant Travel (ALGT) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Allegiant Travel Company (Symbol: ALGT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $101.43, changing hands as high as $102.33 per share. Allegiant Travel Company shares are currently trading up about 19.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ALGT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, ALGT's low point in its 52 week range is $62.94 per share, with $186.86 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $101.24.
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
Also see: UIS Videos
ATOS YTD Return
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding ALIM
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.