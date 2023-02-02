Allegiant Travel (ALGT) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Allegiant Travel Company (Symbol: ALGT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $101.43, changing hands as high as $102.33 per share. Allegiant Travel Company shares are currently trading up about 19.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ALGT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ALGT's low point in its 52 week range is $62.94 per share, with $186.86 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $101.24.

