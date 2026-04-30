Allegiant Travel (ALGT) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended March 2026, Allegiant Travel (ALGT) reported revenue of $732.43 million, up 4.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.77, compared to $1.81 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $711.87 million, representing a surprise of +2.89%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +10.88%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.40.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Total system statistics - Available seat miles (ASMs) : 5.13 billion compared to the 5.14 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: 5.13 billion compared to the 5.14 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Scheduled service statistics - Available seat miles (ASMs) : 4.99 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of 5 billion.

: 4.99 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of 5 billion. Total system statistics - Airline operating CASM, excluding fuel : 8.64 cents versus the three-analyst average estimate of 8.68 cents.

: 8.64 cents versus the three-analyst average estimate of 8.68 cents. Total system statistics - Airline operating expense per ASM (CASM) : 12.7 cents compared to the 12 cents average estimate based on three analysts.

: 12.7 cents compared to the 12 cents average estimate based on three analysts. Scheduled service statistics - Revenue passenger miles (RPMs) : 4.21 billion versus 4.15 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

: 4.21 billion versus 4.15 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Total system statistics - Average fuel cost per gallon : $3 per gallon versus $2.9 per gallon estimated by three analysts on average.

: $3 per gallon versus $2.9 per gallon estimated by three analysts on average. Scheduled service statistics - Total passenger revenue per ASM (TRASM) : 14.31 cents compared to the 13.85 cents average estimate based on three analysts.

: 14.31 cents compared to the 13.85 cents average estimate based on three analysts. Scheduled service statistics - Load factor : 84.4% compared to the 83.1% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 84.4% compared to the 83.1% average estimate based on two analysts. Total system statistics - Passengers : 4,428,463 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 4,362,406.

: 4,428,463 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 4,362,406. Operating Revenues- Fixed fee contracts : $18.12 million versus $17.73 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.5% change.

: $18.12 million versus $17.73 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.5% change. Operating Revenues- Passenger : $671.8 million versus $657.55 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.9% change.

: $671.8 million versus $657.55 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.9% change. Operating Revenues- Third party products: $42.34 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $39.29 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +20.3%.

Here is how Allegiant Travel performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Allegiant Travel here>>>

Shares of Allegiant Travel have returned -10.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +12.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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