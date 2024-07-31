Allegiant Travel (ALGT) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2024, Allegiant Travel (ALGT) reported revenue of $666.28 million, down 2.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.77, compared to $4.35 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.11% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $659 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.84, the EPS surprise was +110.71%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Allegiant Travel performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Total system statistics - Available seat miles (ASMs) : 5.01 billion compared to the 5 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: 5.01 billion compared to the 5 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Scheduled service statistics - Available seat miles (ASMs) : 4.85 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of 4.87 billion.

: 4.85 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of 4.87 billion. Total system statistics - Average fuel cost per gallon : 2.83 $/gal versus 2.88 $/gal estimated by three analysts on average.

: 2.83 $/gal versus 2.88 $/gal estimated by three analysts on average. Scheduled service statistics - Total passenger revenue per ASM (TRASM) : 13.03 cents versus the two-analyst average estimate of 12.73 cents.

: 13.03 cents versus the two-analyst average estimate of 12.73 cents. Scheduled service statistics - Average fare - scheduled service : $62.79 versus $70.52 estimated by two analysts on average.

: $62.79 versus $70.52 estimated by two analysts on average. Total system statistics - Passengers : 4,621,848 versus 4,625,840 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 4,621,848 versus 4,625,840 estimated by two analysts on average. Scheduled service statistics - Load factor : 84.7% versus 84.1% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 84.7% versus 84.1% estimated by two analysts on average. Total system statistics - Airline operating CASM, excluding fuel : 8.23 cents versus 8.83 cents estimated by two analysts on average.

: 8.23 cents versus 8.83 cents estimated by two analysts on average. Operating Revenues- Fixed fee contracts : $17.70 million versus $15.96 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +50.8% change.

: $17.70 million versus $15.96 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +50.8% change. Operating Revenues- Passenger : $594.50 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $592.05 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.5%.

: $594.50 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $592.05 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.5%. Operating Revenues- Third party products : $37.10 million versus $33.28 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +28.4% change.

: $37.10 million versus $33.28 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +28.4% change. Operating Revenues- Other : $16.98 million compared to the $12.31 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3962.9% year over year.

Shares of Allegiant Travel have returned +10.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.