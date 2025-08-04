Allegiant Travel (ALGT) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2025, Allegiant Travel (ALGT) reported revenue of $689.38 million, up 3.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.23, compared to $1.77 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $698.37 million, representing a surprise of -1.29%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +48.19%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.83.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Total system statistics - Airline operating CASM, excluding fuel : 7.68 cents compared to the 8.32 cents average estimate based on three analysts.

: 7.68 cents compared to the 8.32 cents average estimate based on three analysts. Scheduled service statistics - Available seat miles (ASMs) : 5.63 billion versus 5.59 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

: 5.63 billion versus 5.59 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Total system statistics - Airline operating expense per ASM (CASM) : 10.79 cents compared to the 11.3 cents average estimate based on three analysts.

: 10.79 cents compared to the 11.3 cents average estimate based on three analysts. Scheduled service statistics - Revenue passenger miles (RPMs) : 4.61 billion compared to the 4.6 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: 4.61 billion compared to the 4.6 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Total system statistics - Average fuel cost per gallon : $2.4 per gallon versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.4 per gallon.

: $2.4 per gallon versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.4 per gallon. Total system statistics - Available seat miles (ASMs) : 5.8 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of 5.7 billion.

: 5.8 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of 5.7 billion. Scheduled service statistics - Total passenger revenue per ASM (TRASM) : 11.57 cents compared to the 11.77 cents average estimate based on three analysts.

: 11.57 cents compared to the 11.77 cents average estimate based on three analysts. Scheduled service statistics - Load factor : 81.2% versus 80.6% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 81.2% versus 80.6% estimated by two analysts on average. Operating Revenues- Other : $20.81 million compared to the $23.78 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +22.5% year over year.

: $20.81 million compared to the $23.78 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +22.5% year over year. Operating Revenues- Passenger : $617.91 million compared to the $622.56 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.9% year over year.

: $617.91 million compared to the $622.56 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.9% year over year. Operating Revenues- Third party products : $33.65 million compared to the $36.94 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9.3% year over year.

: $33.65 million compared to the $36.94 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9.3% year over year. Operating Revenues- Fixed fee contracts: $17.02 million compared to the $15.57 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.8% year over year.

Here is how Allegiant Travel performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Allegiant Travel here>>>

Shares of Allegiant Travel have returned -20.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.