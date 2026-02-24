Allegiant Travel (ALGT) Price Target Increased by 10.52% to 113.96

The average one-year price target for Allegiant Travel (NasdaqGS:ALGT) has been revised to $113.96 / share. This is an increase of 10.52% from the prior estimate of $103.11 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $95.95 to a high of $136.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.79% from the latest reported closing price of $103.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 414 funds or institutions reporting positions in Allegiant Travel. This is an decrease of 63 owner(s) or 13.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALGT is 0.10%, an increase of 6.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.24% to 20,240K shares. The put/call ratio of ALGT is 0.36, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Donald Smith holds 1,698K shares representing 9.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 863K shares representing 4.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 899K shares , representing a decrease of 4.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALGT by 1.30% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 724K shares representing 3.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 688K shares , representing an increase of 4.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALGT by 45.74% over the last quarter.

Par Capital Management holds 624K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 577K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 540K shares , representing an increase of 6.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALGT by 12.89% over the last quarter.

