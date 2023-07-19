Allegiant Travel (ALGT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Allegiant Travel (ALGT) closed the most recent trading day at $128.51, moving +1.06% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.24%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.31%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 7.84%.

Coming into today, shares of the travel services company had gained 2.25% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 4.88%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.39%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Allegiant Travel as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Allegiant Travel to post earnings of $3.46 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 458.06%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $658.29 million, up 4.52% from the prior-year quarter.

ALGT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $9.87 per share and revenue of $2.55 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +215.34% and +10.75%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Allegiant Travel. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 8.06% higher within the past month. Allegiant Travel is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Allegiant Travel has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.88 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.34.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 47, putting it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.