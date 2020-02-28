Allegiant Travel (ALGT) Down 22.8% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Allegiant Travel (ALGT). Shares have lost about 22.8% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Allegiant Travel due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

Allegiant Beats on Q4 Earnings

Allegiant's fourth-quarter 2019 earnings of $3.72 per share fell short off the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.87. However, the bottom line rose 45.3% year over year, driven by lower fuel costs and higher revenues. Total operating revenues increased 11.9% year over year to $461.1 million on the back of a 10.8% rise in passenger revenues. Moreover, the top line surpassed the consensus mark of $460.2 million.



Notably, quarterly earnings (airline operations) increased to $4.04 per share.



Quarter in Details



Air traffic (measured in revenue passenger miles or RPMs) for scheduled service rose 8% in the quarter under review. Capacity (measured in available seat miles or ASMs) increased 8.3% year over year. Load factor (percentage of seats filled by passengers) was 82.1%, down 20 basis points as capacity expansion outweighed traffic growth.



Airline operating cost per available seat miles (CASM) excluding fuel fell 1.5%. Average fuel cost per gallon (scheduled) declined 6.4% to $2.18 in the quarter. Moreover, total scheduled service passenger revenue per available seat miles (TRASM) increased 2.5% to 11.57 cents.



In the quarter under review, Allegiant rewarded shareholders with dividends worth $11 million. Notably, the company has roughly $85 million remaining under its current buyback program. Furthermore, the board of directors has cleared a quarterly dividend of 70 cents per share, which is payable on Mar 12, 2020, to shareholders of record as of Mar 2.



2020 Outlook



The company continues to expect scheduled and system ASMs to increase between 10% and 12% each. Allegiant Travel anticipates non-fuel unit costs (airline) to either remain flat or decline up to 2%.



The company now expects fuel cost per gallon of $2.15 (old guidance: $2.12). Additionally, the effective tax rate is anticipated between 23% and 24%.



The company still expects earnings per share between $16.5 and $19 for the current year.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a downward trend in estimates revision. The consensus estimate has shifted -9.59% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

At this time, Allegiant Travel has an average Growth Score of C, however its Momentum Score is doing a lot better with an A. Following the exact same course, the stock was allocated a grade of A on the value side, putting it in the top 20% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of A. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. Notably, Allegiant Travel has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

