Allegiant to Expand Domestic Base With Five New Flights

Allegiant Travel Company ALGT announces five nonstop services in a bid to take advantage of the buoyant air travel demand. Keeping the spring and summer travel periods in mind, the carrier will begin three seasonal flights to Nashville International Airport. Additionally, it will introduce one seasonal service each to Punta Gorda Airport and Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport.



Beginning Feb 13, 2020, Allegiant will initiate a flight connecting Des Moines International Airport (Des Moines, IA) with Nashville International Airport. Simultaneously, it will connect Nashville International Airport with Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport (Gulfport, MS) and Appleton International Airport (Appleton, WI). While, the Appleton-Nashville service will commence operations on Feb 14, 2020, the Gulfport-Nashville service will start operating the next day.



Moreover, the carrier will launch a service between Punta Gorda Airport and Richmond International Airport (Richmond, VA) on Feb 13. On the same day, it will also begin service on the route connecting Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport with Lehigh Valley International Airport (Allentown, PA).

Each of the above-mentioned nonstop flights will operate twice a week. While the one-way introductory fares for flights to Nashville International Airport are as cheap as $55, the same for services to Punta Gorda Airport and Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport are as reasonable as $65. However, in order to avail of these low fares, tickets must be purchased by Nov 13, 2019 for scheduled travel by Aug 15, 2020. There are certain other terms and conditions as well.



