Allegiant Stock Price Rises 19% Since Q3 Earnings Release

Shares of Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) have gained 19% since its third-quarter 2025 earnings release on Nov 4, 2025. The upside can be attributed to the company’s raised full year earnings guidance. For 2025, adjusted consolidated earnings per share (EPS) for 2025 are now expected to be above $3.00 (prior view: above $2.25). Adjusted EPS (airline) is now anticipated to be above $4.35 (prior view: above $3.25).

ALGT reported third-quarter 2025 loss of $2.09 per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.84 per share. In the year-ago quarter, ALGT incurred a loss of $2.02 per share.

Operating revenues of $561.9 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $580.4 million and fell 0.1% on a year-over-year basis. Passenger revenues, which accounted for the bulk (87.9%) of the top line, grew 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Air traffic (measured in revenue passenger miles) for scheduled services grew 8.7% year over year in the quarter under review. Capacity (measured in available seat miles or ASMs) grew 10.2% from the year-ago number. The load factor (percentage of seats filled by passengers) decreased to 84.3% from 85.6% in the reported quarter, as traffic growth did not outperform capacity expansion.

Airline operating costs per available seat miles, excluding fuel, fell 4.7% year over year to 8.47 cents. The average fuel cost per gallon (scheduled) decreased 4.9% year over year to $2.55. Total scheduled service passenger revenue per available seat mile fell to 11.19 cents from 12.21 cents a year ago.

ALGT’s Liquidity

As of Sept. 30, 2025, Allegiant’s total unrestricted cash and investments were $991.2 million compared with $852.7 million at the prior-quarter end. Long-term debt and finance lease obligations (net of current maturities and related costs) totaled $1.78 billion compared with $1.77 billion at the prior-quarter end.

Allegiant’s Guidance for Q4 & 2025

For the fourth quarter of 2025, ASM (for scheduled service) is expected to increase 10% on a year-over-year basis. Total system ASM is projected to gain 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Adjusted earnings per share is anticipated to be in the $1.50 to $2.50 range. Third-quarter adjusted operating margin is expected to lie between 10% and 12%. The fuel cost per gallon is suggested to be $2.55.

For 2025, ASM (for scheduled service) is expected to increase 13% on a year-over-year basis. Total system ASM is projected to rise 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Interest expenses are forecasted to be in the range of $135-$145 million. The fuel cost per gallon is suggested to be $2.55.

The company aims to expand its fleet size to 123 by 2025.

ALGT currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Q3 Performances of Other Transportation Companies

Delta Air Lines DAL reported third-quarter 2025 earnings (excluding 46 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.71 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.52. Earnings increased 14% on a year-over-year basis due to low fuel costs.

Revenues in the September-end quarter were $16.67 billion, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $15.79 billion and increasing 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Due to improving air-travel demand, adjusted operating revenues (excluding third-party refinery sales) increased 4.1% year over year to $15.2 billion.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) reported third-quarter 2025 earnings of $1.76 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.47 and improved 18.1% year over year.

Total operating revenues of $3.05 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.02 billion and were down 0.5% year over year. JBHT’s third-quarter revenue performance was hurt by a 1% and 4% decline in gross revenue per load in Intermodal (JBI) and Truckload (JBT), respectively, a decrease in load volume of 8% and 1% in Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS) and Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), and 8% fewer stops in Final Mile Services (FMS). These items were partially offset by a 3 % improvement in DCS productivity, a 9% increase in revenue per load in ICS and 14% load growth in JBT. Total operating revenue, excluding fuel surcharge revenue, fell less than 1% year over year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL) reported mixed third-quarter 2025 results wherein the company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate, but revenues missed the same.

UAL's third-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) (excluding 12 cents from non-recurring items) of $2.78 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.64 but declined 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. The reported figure lies above the guided range of $2.25 and $2.75.

Operating revenues of $15.2 billion fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $15.3 billion but increased 2.6% year over year. Passenger revenues (which accounted for 90.7% of the top line) increased 1.9% year over year to $13.8 billion. UAL flights transported 48,382 passengers in the third quarter, up 6.2% year over year.

