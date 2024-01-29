News & Insights

Allegiant Reports Higher Available Seat Miles In Preliminary Q4 Results

January 29, 2024 — 01:55 pm EST

January 29, 2024

(RTTNews) - Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT), Monday announced its preliminary passenger traffic results for fourth quarter, where it reported a higher available seat miles.

For fourth quarter, available seat miles stood at 4.61 million compared to last year's 4.36 million.

The number of passengers increased 4.6 percent, to 4.3 million passengers from last year's 3.96 million.

Currently, Allegiant's stock is slipping 0.62 percent, to $80.41 on the Nasdaq.

