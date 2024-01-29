Allegiant Reports Higher Available Seat Miles In Preliminary Q4 Results

(RTTNews) - Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT), Monday announced its preliminary passenger traffic results for fourth quarter, where it reported a higher available seat miles.

For fourth quarter, available seat miles stood at 4.61 million compared to last year's 4.36 million.

The number of passengers increased 4.6 percent, to 4.3 million passengers from last year's 3.96 million.

Currently, Allegiant's stock is slipping 0.62 percent, to $80.41 on the Nasdaq.

