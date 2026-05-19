Allegiant Partners With Navan to Modernize Employee Travel Operations

Allegiant Travel Company’s ALGT decision to adopt Navan, Inc. NAVN reflects the airline’s increasing focus on operational efficiency and workforce mobility. Managing employee travel across training programs, maintenance assignments and network support functions can be highly complex for a fast-growing carrier. By centralizing these activities on a single AI-powered platform, Allegiant likely aims to reduce administrative bottlenecks, improve coordination and enhance responsiveness during operational disruptions or staffing shifts.

The partnership also signals a broader trend within the airline industry toward digital transformation of internal processes, not just customer-facing services. Traditionally, employee travel management at ALGT has relied heavily on manual coordination and fragmented booking systems. Navan’s integrated booking, payment and expense capabilities could help the company streamline workflows and improve cost visibility. They could also provide employees with a more seamless self-service experience, ultimately supporting productivity and employee satisfaction.

For Navan, securing ALGT as a client strengthens its positioning within the travel and expense management sector, particularly in serving complex enterprise operations. Airlines present a demanding use case due to their dynamic scheduling requirements and a large mobile workforce. Successfully supporting Allegiant’s operational travel needs could enhance Navan’s credibility with other transportation and logistics companies seeking modernized internal travel management solutions.

ALGT‘s Share Price Performance

Allegiant’s shares have rallied 30.9% in a year compared with the Transportation - Airline industry’s 8.4% growth.



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ALGT’s Zacks Rank

ALGT currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Stocks to Consider

Investors interested in the Zacks Transportation sector may consider Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. EXPD and International Seaways INSW.

EXPD currently sports a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Expeditors has an expected earnings growth rate of 11.9% for the current year. The company has an encouraging earnings surprise history. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 13.96%.

INSW currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.

INSW has an expected earnings growth rate of more than 100% for the current year. The company has an encouraging earnings surprise history. Its earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average beat of 33.93%.

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Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

International Seaways Inc. (INSW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Navan, Inc. (NAVN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.