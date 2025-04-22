Allegiant March 2025 Traffic Numbers Improve Year Over Year

Allegiant Travel CompanyALGT recently reported encouraging traffic numbers for March 2025.

Scheduled traffic (measured in revenue passenger miles) rose 15.9% from the March 2024 levels. Capacity (measured in available seat miles) for scheduled service rose 20.7% year over year. Although traffic improved on a year-over-year basis, it failed to outpace capacity expansion. As a result, the load factor (percentage of seats filled by passengers) in March 2025 declined to 82.4% from 85.9% a year ago.

Total departures (scheduled services) rose 21.1% in March 2025 from a year ago. Moreover, the company’s average stage length (miles) grew 1.1% year over year.

For the total system (including scheduled service and fixed fee contract), Allegiant carried 14.2% more passengers in March 2025 than the year-ago levels. System-wide capacity improved 20.2% in March 2025 on a year-over-year basis.

The fuel price per gallon in March 2025 is estimated to have been $2.52. For first-quarter 2025, fuel price per gallon is estimated to have been $2.61.

March 2025 Traffic of Other Airline Companies

Apart from Allegiant, other airline companies that have reported traffic numbers for March 2025 are Copa Holdings, S.A. CPA, LATAM Airlines Group ( LTM ) and Ryanair Holdings RYAAY.

Copa Holdings

Copa Holdings reported traffic numbers for March 2025 on the back of upbeat air-travel demand. Driven by high passenger volumes, revenue passenger miles (a measure of traffic) improved on a year-over-year basis in March.

To match the demand swell, CPA is increasing its capacity. In March, available seat miles (a measure of capacity) increased 5.5% year over year. Revenue passenger miles increased 5.2% year over year. Although traffic improved on a year-over-year basis, it failed to outpace capacity expansion. As a result, the load factor (percentage of seats filled by passengers) fell to 86.3% from 86.5% in the prior-year period.

LATAM Airlines

LATAM Airlines reported a year-over-year increase in revenue passenger-kilometers (RPK: a measure of air traffic) for March 2025.

LATAM Airlines reported a 7.2% year-over-year increase in consolidated capacity, measured in available seat kilometers. This growth was mainly driven by a 9.9% increase in the company’s international operations. LTM’s revenue passenger kilometers increased 5.6% year over year despite the impact of the Carnival holidays on Brazil’s domestic segment. The Carnival took place in March 2025, whereas it was celebrated in February 2024, affecting year-over-year comparability.

Although traffic improved on a year-over-year basis, it failed to outpace capacity expansion. As a result, the load factor (percentage of seats filled by passengers) fell to 81.9% from 83.9% in March 2024.

During the month, LATAM Airlines transported 6.9 million passengers, an increase of 3% year over year.

Ryanair Holdings

European carrier, Ryanair Holdings, reported solid traffic numbers for March 2025, driven by upbeat air travel demand.

The number of passengers transported on Ryanair flights was 15 million in March 2025, reflecting a 10% year-over-year increase. RYAAY’s traffic in March was higher than the February reading of 12.6 million and the January reading of 12.4 million.

The March load factor (percentage of seats filled by passengers) of 93% remained flat on a year-over-year basis, reflecting consistent passenger demand for the airline's services. The March load factor was higher than the load factor of 92% reported in February 2025 and 91% reported in January 2025.

Notably, RYAAY operated more than 84,000 flights in March 2025. This marks an improvement from 71,360 flights operated in February 2025. In January 2025, growth at RYAAY was hampered by 38 delayed Boeing (BA) deliveries.

Ryanair reportedly flew 200.2 million passengers in its fiscal year ending March 2025, positioning itself as the first European airline to carry 200 million passengers in a year.

