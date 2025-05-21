Allegiant to Launch New Flights for Boosting Connectivity

In a bid to broaden its network, Allegiant Travel Company ( ALGT ) is introducing five new nonstop routes to eight cities around the country. The routes are coming withnew low-cost travel options with one-way fares as low as $39.

Tickets for all newly announced routes, including these limited flights, are now available. Flight days, times and the lowest fares can be found at Allegiant.com.

Drew Wells, Allegiant's chief commercial officer, stated, "This expansion caters to passengers and communities we feel have been overlooked by other carriers. Allegiant's unique business model, connecting small-to-medium sized cities to vacation destinations, creates accessible travel options not otherwise available in what we believe are underserved markets. We know travelers enjoy the convenience of nonstop flights departing from their neighborhood airport."

Let’s discuss the routes in detail.

Five New Nonstop Routes

The new route to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) in Florida includes: South Bend, IN, via South Bend International Airport (SBN), starting Aug. 29, 2025, with one-way fares as low as $59.

The new routes to McGhee Tyson Airport (TYS) in Tennessee include: Memphis, TN, via Memphis International Airport (MEM), starting Sept. 4, 2025 with one-way fares as low as $39 and Key West, FL via Key West International Airport (EYW), starting Oct. 3, 2025, with one-way fares as low as $49.

The new routes to Gulf Shores International Airport (GUF) in Alabama includes Appleton, WI via Appleton International Airport (ATW), starting Oct. 2, 2025 with one-way fares as low as $59 and Des Moines, IA via Des Moines International Airport (DSM), starting Oct. 3, 2025 with one-way fares as low as $59.

Add-Ons by ALGT

Apart from the newly added routes, ALGT seems to be geared up to attract football lovers with its limited-time offering of a series of flights to Las Vegas for the National Football League (NFL) season. These flights are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Wells added, "Football fans are the heartbeat of the game, and we want to make sure they can feel every pulse-pounding moment live. These specialty flights have been extremely popular during past NFL seasons, and we expect them to sell out in advance of the game."

The inclusion of these new routes is expected to strengthen this stock position in the airline industry globally.

