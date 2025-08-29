Allegiant July 2025 Traffic Numbers Improve Year Over Year

Allegiant Travel Company ALGT recently reported encouraging traffic numbers for July 2025.

Scheduled traffic (measured in revenue passenger miles) rose 10.3% from the July 2024 levels. Capacity (measured in available seat miles) for scheduled service rose 11.5% year over year. Although traffic improved on a year-over-year basis, it failed to outpace capacity expansion. As a result, the load factor (percentage of seats filled by passengers) in July 2025 declined to 86.6% from 87.5% a year ago.

Total departures (scheduled services) grew 11.8% in July 2025 from a year ago. However, its average stage length (miles) fell 0.4%.

For the total system (including scheduled service and fixed fee contract), Allegiant carried 10.1% more passengers in July 2025 than in the year-ago period. System-wide capacity improved 10.8% in July 2025 on a year-over-year basis.

The fuel price per gallon in July 2025 is estimated to have been $2.58.

Allegiant currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

July 2025 Traffic of Other Airline Companies

Apart from Allegiant, other airline companies that have reported traffic numbers for July 2025 are LATAM Airlines Group ( LTM ) and Ryanair Holdings RYAAY.

LATAM Airlines

LATAM Airlines reported a year-over-year increase in revenue passenger-kilometers (RPK: a measure of air traffic) for July 2025.

LATAM Airlines reported a 10% year-over-year increase in consolidated capacity, measured in available seat-kilometers (ASK). The uptick was driven by a 12.2% increase in the group’s international operations and an 11.8% increase in the domestic operations of LATAM Airlines Brazil.

LTM’s consolidated traffic, measured in revenue passenger-kilometers (RPK), increased 10.4% year over year. As traffic outpaced capacity expansion, the consolidated load factor (percentage of seats filled by passengers) grew by 0.4 percentage points from July 2024 to 86.7% in July 2025, maintaining healthy load factors across all business segments.

During the month, LATAM Airlinestransported almost 8 million passengers, an increase of 7.9% year over year. Year to date, LATAM Airlines has transported 49.5 million passengers across its network.

Ryanair Holdings

European carrier, Ryanair, reported solid traffic numbers for July 2025, driven by upbeat air-travel demand. The number of passengers transported on Ryanair flights was 20.7 million in July 2025, reflecting a 3% year-over-year increase.

Apart from a year-over-year surge, RYAAY’s July traffic also reflects a straight seven-month improvement at a stretch from the beginning of 2025. RYAAY’s July traffic was higher than the June reading of 19.9 million, the May reading of 19.6 million, the April reading of 18.3 million, the March reading of 15 million, the February reading of 12.6 million and the January reading of 12.4 million.

The July load factor of 96% remained flat on a year-over-year basis, reflecting consistent passenger demand for the airline's services. The July load factor of 96% was higher than the load factor of 95% reported in June and May, the load factor of 93% reported in April and March, the load factor of 92% reported in February 2025 and 91% reported in January 2025.

Although 680 flights were canceled due to the French air traffic control strikes, RYAAY operated more than 113,000 flights in July 2025. This marks an improvement from 109,000 flights operated in June 2025, 108,000 flights operated in May 2025, 103,000 flights in April 2025, 84,000 flights in March 2025, and 71,360 flights in February 2025. In January 2025, growth at RYAAY was hampered by 38 delayed Boeing BA deliveries.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Boeing Company (BA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYAAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (LTM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.