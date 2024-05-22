News & Insights

Allegiant Gold Uncovers Expanded Resource Potential

May 22, 2024 — 08:42 am EDT

Allegiant Gold (TSE:AUAU) has released an update.

Allegiant Gold Ltd. has announced promising drilling results from their Castle Project in Nevada, revealing high-grade gold and silver values and expanding the resource potential for the site. The exploration results, which included notable gold values up to 5.04 grams per tonne, indicate the possibility for a larger consolidated open-pit resource, bolstering optimism for near-term production and cash flow generation from re-processed waste. The company’s ongoing strategy aims to increase the known resources at the Eastside District, which already hosts approximately 1.4 million ounces of gold and 8.7 million ounces of silver.

