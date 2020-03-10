Allegiant (ALGT) Traffic Up, Load Factor Falls in February

Allegiant Travel Company ALGT reported mixed traffic numbers for February 2020. Traffic for scheduled service, measured in revenue passenger miles (RPMs), increased 18.3% on a year-over-year basis to 1.12 billion. Scheduled capacity, calculated in available seat miles (ASMs), also rose 20.5% to 1.37 billion in the month.

With capacity expansion exceeding traffic growth, load factor (percentage of seats filled with passengers) plunged 150 basis points year over year to 81.8%.

The number of departures for scheduled service climbed 20.9%. However, the average stage length (average distance flown per aircraft departure) dropped 0.7% to 902 miles in the same month. For the total system (including scheduled service and fixed fee contract), number of departures increased 19.8%, while the average stage length slipped 0.6%.

Allegiant Travel Company Price

Allegiant Travel Company price | Allegiant Travel Company Quote

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Allegiant Travel carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Zacks Airline industry are Azul S.A. AZUL , Spirit Airlines, Inc. SAVE and Ryanair Holdings plc RYAAY, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Azul has trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise in excess of 100%, on average. The carrier reported lower-than-expected earnings per share (EPS) in one of the last four quarters and beat estimates in the other three.

Spirit Airlines has trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 2.8%, on average. The carrier reported in line EPS in one of the last four quarters and beat the consensus mark in the other three.

Ryanair has trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 56.3%, on average. The carrier reported lower-than-expected EPS in one of the last four quarters and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the other three.

