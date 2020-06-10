Allegiant (ALGT) Traffic and Load Factor Plummet In May

Allegiant Travel Company ALGT reported bland traffic numbers for May, primarily due to weak air travel demand stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. Traffic for scheduled service, measured in revenue passenger miles (RPMs), plunged 70.1% on a year-over-year basis to 32.7 million. Scheduled capacity, calculated in available seat miles (ASMs), also fell 47.2% to 690.6 million in the month.

Since the decline in traffic exceeded capacity reduction, load factor (percentage of seats filled with passengers) plunged 3630 basis points year over year to 47.3%.

The number of departures for scheduled service declined 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. However, average stage length (average distance flown per aircraft departure) climbed 1.5% to 856 miles in the same month. For the total system (including scheduled service and fixed fee contract), number of departures fell 49.1%, while the average stage length inched up 1.3% to 855 miles.

Allegiant currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

