Allegiant (ALGT) to Begin Six New Routes for Summer Travel

Allegiant Travel Company ALGT announced plans for service expansion as air-travel demand (especially for leisure), dampened by the coronavirus crisis, improves gradually. The airline will begin six new nonstop services in summer of 2021, offering customers connectivity to premier destinations in Florida and the west. The carrier’s new offerings include two routes to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX), which Allegiant will serve for the first time.

As for Allegiant’s expansion to PHX, its first flights will begin in October with nonstop service to both Provo (starting from Oct 8) and Stockton (starting from Oct 15).

The carrier’s expansion program to St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport with nonstop service will connect both Bentonville and Provo beginning Jul 2 and Oct 7, respectively.

Beginning Aug 19, a new nonstop route will connect Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport with Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Commencing on Oct 8, the carrier will connect a new route between Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and Bentonville.

The expansion program is primarily aimed toward meeting the increase in air-travel demand and driving the company’s top line. In order to attract traffic, Allegiant, currently carring a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), is offering introductory one-way fares on the new routes starting as low as $38. However, the offer is limited to those who purchase tickets by May 26, 2021 to travel by Jan 3, 2022. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Apart from Allegiant’s expansion initiative, few other major U.S. airline companies have come up with major route expansion and introduction to boost their top line. Recently, JetBlue Airways Corporation JBLU unveiled the long-anticipated details of its planned service between the United States and London. The carrier will fly daily from New York’s John F. Kennedy international Airport to London’s Heathrow Airport from Aug 11, 2021 and to London’s Gatwick Airport from Sep 29, 2021. Moreover, Delta Air Lines DAL expanded service to Iceland with a second flight launched recently. The flight connects Boston, MA with Reykjavik. Additionally, Southwest Airlines Co. LUV announced plans to expand its operations in Hawaii. The Dallas-based carrier revealed a major network expansion in the Aloha State, announcing multiple new routes and three new mainland gateways (Los Angeles, Phoenix and Las Vegas).

