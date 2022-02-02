Allegiant (ALGT) to Add Nine New Non-Stop Routes This Spring

With air-travel demand improving in the United States as more people are getting vaccinated every day, Allegiant Travel Company ALGT intends to add more options for passengers this spring with its latest network expansion to vacation destinations like Nashville, Savannah, Roanoke and San Diego. The carrier announced nine new non-stop routes from its bases in the United States, offering more options for leisure travelers.

This move comes as Allegiant prepares for a busy spring season. Allegiant's senior vice president of revenue and planning, Drew Wells, stated, “We're thrilled to kick off 2022 with a network expansion in twelve of our markets”.

From Austin, the ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC) will fly to Florida (starting Apr 14), California (starting Apr 20) and Washington D.C. (starting Apr 21). Beginning Apr 21, Allegiant will connect Nashville with Rhode Island, Virginia and Washington, D.C. The carrier will start a route between California and Des Moines from Apr 14. Allegiant will also start a new route between Savannah, GA and Flint, MI, from Apr 15. From San Diego, CA, ALGT will fly to Austin (beginning Apr 20) and Sioux Falls (beginning May 19).

Customers can avail of the services for one-way fares as low as $39, $49 and $59. However, the offer was limited to those who had purchased tickets by Feb 2, 2022, to travel by Nov 13, 2022. These lucrative steps are expected to attract more traffic and boost the top line.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Allegiant currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1(Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Transportation sector are J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. JBHT, FedEx Corporation FDX and Schneider National SNDR.

The long-term expected earnings per share (three to five years) growth rate for J.B. Hunt is pegged at 15%. J.B. Hunt is benefiting from strong performances in the Dedicated Contract Services, Truckload and Final Mile Services segments.

We are impressed by the company’s efforts to reward shareholders through dividend payments and share repurchases. Driven by the tailwinds, the stock has increased 38.2% in the past year. JBHT currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.

The long-term expected earnings per share (three to five years) growth rate for FedEx is pegged at 12%. FDX is benefitting from a surge in e-commerce demand amid the pandemic.

FDX exited first-quarter fiscal 2022 with cash and equivalents of $6,853 million, higher than its current debt of $125 million. Driven by the tailwinds, the stock has moved up 4.4% in the past year. FedEx currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

The long-term expected earnings per share (three to five years) growth rate for Schneider is pegged at 20.7%. SNDR benefits from strong performance in the Intermodal and Logistics units.

SNDR’s third-quarter cash balance is also encouraging. Driven by the tailwinds, the stock has moved up 19.5% in the past year. Schneider currently holds a Zacks Rank #2.



