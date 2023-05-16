Allegiant (ALGT) Rides on Air Travel Demand, Cost Woes Stay

Allegiant Travel Company’s ( ALGT ) top line is benefiting from continued recovery in air-travel demand (mainly on the leisure front).

The company recently reported first-quarter 2023 earnings of $3.04 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.29. The company had reported a loss in the year-ago reported quarter. Operating revenues of $649.7 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $628.2 million and increased 29.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Allegiant Travel Company Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Allegiant Travel Company price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Allegiant Travel Company Quote

How is Allegiant Doing?

Allegiant's operating revenues in first-quarter 2023 grew 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Passenger revenues, which accounted for 93.7% of the top line, increased around 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. An upbeat in air-travel demand can be correlated with such an increase.

Further, Allegiant's fleet modernization efforts are also encouraging. The carrier operates an all-Airbus fleet. Allegiant's fleet size at 2019-end was 91 (37 A319 and 54 A320), up from the 2018 reported figure. Despite coronavirus-related woes, the fleet size increased to 95 in 2020. ALGT exited 2022 with 121 (35 A319 and 86 A320) planes in its fleet. Fleet size at the end of 2023 is expected to expand to 127.

ALGT has a strong cash position. Cash and cash equivalents of $317.6 million at the end of the first quarter of 2023 was higher than the current debt figure of $289.7 million. This implies that the company has enough cash to meet its debt burden.

Despite the aforementioned tailwinds, escalating fuel prices continue to remain a concern. In the first quarter of 2023, the average fuel cost per gallon (scheduled) shot up 13.6% to $3.42. For 2023, fuel cost per gallon is now expected to be $3.00 (prior view: $3.60). Although fuel price expectations have lowered for the full year, expenses due to fuel prices continue to bother.

For 2023, under Airline capex, aircraft, engines, induction costs and pre-delivery deposits are still expected in the $550-$570 million range. Capitalized deferred heavy maintenance is expected in the range of $50-$60 million. Other airline capital expenditures are expected between $130 million and $150 million.

Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

Allegiant currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Investors interested in other top-ranked stocks from the Zacks Transportation sector can consider Copa Holdings, S.A. CPA, United Airlines UAL and Alaska Air Group, Inc. ALK. Copa Holdings and United Airlines currently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while Alaska Air carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Copa Holdings has an expected earnings growth rate of 52.54% for the current year. CPA delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 33.35%, on average.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CPA’s current-year earnings has improved 14.6% over the past 90 days. Shares of CPA have soared 39.9% over the past six months.

United Airlines has an expected earnings growth rate of more than 100% for the current year. UAL delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.14%, on average.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for UAL’s current-year earnings has improved 14.6% over the past 90 days. Shares of UAL have soared 4.2% over the past six months.

Alaska Air has an expected earnings growth rate of 44.83% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALK’s current-year earnings has improved 9.1% over the past 90 days. ALK has a long-term expected growth rate of 24.23%.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.