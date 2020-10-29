Allegiant (ALGT) Reports Narrower-Than-Expected Loss in Q3

Allegiant Travel Company ALGT incurred a third-quarter 2020 loss (excluding $2.46 from non-recurring items) of $4.28 per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $4.81. Results were hurt by coronavirus-induced weakness in air-travel demand. However, sentiments were bullish in the year-ago quarter when the company delivered earnings of $2.70 per share on strong air-travel demand.

Moreover, operating revenues of $201 million plunged 54% year over year but surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $192.2 million. The downside was due to the 53.5% fall in passenger revenues, which accounted for bulk (90.5%) of the top line.

The lackluster earnings report naturally disappointed investors. Consequently, shares of the company declined 6.3% on Oct 28 to $123.90.

Quarter in Details

Air traffic (measured in revenue passenger miles or RPMs) for scheduled service declined 45.9% in the quarter under review. Capacity (measured in available seat miles or ASMs) dropped 6.5% year over year. Consequently, load factor (percentage of seats filled by passengers) deteriorated 3630 basis points to 49.7% in the reported quarter as traffic plunge outweighed capacity contraction.

Airline operating cost per available seat miles (CASM) excluding fuel dipped 22.5% year over year. Average fuel cost per gallon (scheduled) declined 39.2% to $1.32 in the quarter. Moreover, total scheduled service passenger revenue per available seat miles (TRASM) fell 49.5% to 5.60 cents.

Liquidity

As of Sep 30, 2020, Allegiant Travel’s unrestricted cash and investments totalled $709.8 million compared with $473.3 million at the end of December 2019. Long-term debt and finance lease obligations (net of current maturities and related costs) came at $1,316.2 million, up 5.4% from 2019 end.

Zacks Rank

Allegiant Travel currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.

Sectorial Snapshot

Apart from Allegiant , let’s take a look at some other Zacks Transportation sector’s third-quarter earnings like Delta Air Lines DAL, J.B. Hunt Transport Services JBHT and United Airlines Holdings, Inc. UAL.

Delta incurred a loss (excluding $5.17 from non-recurring items) of $3.30 per share in the September quarter, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $3.14. With the health peril showing no signs of subsiding, passenger revenues continued to be weak in the September quarter as well with a plunge of 83% year over year to $1,938 million.

J.B. Hunt reported mixed third-quarter 2020 results, with earnings missing estimates and revenues beating the same. Quarterly earnings of $1.18 per share fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.26. Moreover, the bottom line declined 15.7% year over year due to disappointing performance in its intermodal (JBI) unit. Total operating revenues increased 4.6% to $2,472.5 million. Revenues also beat the consensus mark of $2,345.2 million.

United Airlines incurred a loss (excluding $1.83 from non-recurring items) of $8.16 per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $7.63. Results were hurt by coronavirus-induced weakness in air-travel demand. Moreover, operating revenues of $2,489 million slumped 78.1% year over year and also lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,570.1 million. This year-over-year plunge was due to an 84.3% drop in passenger revenues to $1,649 million.

Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?

Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.



Ignited by referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $17.7 billion in 2019 to a staggering $73.6 billion by 2027. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.



See the pot stocks we're targeting >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL): Free Stock Analysis Report



United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL): Free Stock Analysis Report



J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT): Free Stock Analysis Report



Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.