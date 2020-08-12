Allegiant (ALGT) Posts Bland July Traffic, Load Factor Tanks
Allegiant Travel Company ALGT reported dull traffic numbers for July, primarily due to weak air travel demand stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. Traffic for scheduled service, measured in revenue passenger miles (RPMs), plunged 48.2% on a year-over-year basis to 768.7 million. Scheduled capacity, calculated in available seat miles (ASMs), fell 9.8% to 1516.8 million in the month.
Since the decline in traffic exceeded capacity reduction, load factor (percentage of seats filled with passengers) plunged 3750 basis points year over year to 50.7%. Moreover, number of passengers carried by Allegiant declined 48.6% year over year to 894.7 million.
Number of departures for scheduled service declined 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. However, average stage length (average distance flown per aircraft departure) moved up 1.1% to 843 miles in the same month. For the total system (including scheduled service and fixed fee contract), number of departures fell 13.2%, while the average stage length inched up 0.6% to 838 miles.
Zacks Ranks & Key Picks
Allegiant currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
A few better-ranked stocks in the Zacks Transportation sector are Canadian Pacific Railway Limited CP, Landstar System, Inc. LSTR and TFI International Inc. TFII. All the stocks carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Long-term earnings (three to five years) growth rate for Canadian Pacific, Landstar and TFI International is estimated at 8%, 12% and 5.7%, respectively.
