Is Allegiant (ALGT) Outperforming Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Transportation stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Allegiant Travel (ALGT) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.

Allegiant Travel is a member of our Transportation group, which includes 114 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Allegiant Travel is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALGT's full-year earnings has moved 29.2% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, ALGT has returned 33.6% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Transportation group have gained about 13.1% on average. This means that Allegiant Travel is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Transportation sector, C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 24.6%.

The consensus estimate for C.H. Robinson Worldwide's current year EPS has increased 1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Allegiant Travel belongs to the Transportation - Airline industry, a group that includes 24 individual companies and currently sits at #26 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 9.6% this year, meaning that ALGT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, however, belongs to the Transportation - Services industry. Currently, this 20-stock industry is ranked #88. The industry has moved +11.3% so far this year.

Allegiant Travel and C.H. Robinson Worldwide could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

