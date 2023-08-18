Allegiant (ALGT) Extends Deal With Technicians by Two Years

Allegiant Travel Company ALGT and International Brotherhood of Teamsters (IBT), representing Allegiant's maintenance technicians and related employees, have confirmed a new contract agreement on a two-year extension to the union's initial collective bargaining agreement.

The agreement provides for significant increases in compensation rates and extends the contract by two years till Oct 31, 2028 for 683 workers. The employee group includes line and heavy maintenance technicians as well as stores employees and some administrative maintenance staff.

Greg Anderson, Allegiant president stated, “We are so pleased to announce a ratified agreement with the IBT and our maintenance technicians and related employees more than three years before the current CBA becomes amenable. This speaks to the hard work on both sides of the negotiating process.”

The tentative agreement was ratified by Allegiant’s maintenance technicians and related workforce with a 75.5% approval vote. Allegiant currently employs 683 maintenance technician and related employees.

