Allegiant (ALGT) Cuts Q3 View on Hurricane Ian's Likely Impact

Even though the final impact of Hurricane Ian is yet to be determined, Allegiant Travel ALGT updated its projections for the third quarter in anticipation. ALGT, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), now expects third-quarter operating revenues toincrease 27.5% from the third-quarter 2019 actuals (earlier outlook hinted at growth of 29%).

Per Drew Wells, senior vice president, revenues at Allegiant, "” The impacts from Hurricane Ian have resulted in the cancellation of the majority of our flights touching Florida over the course of the next few days. Although the situation is still developing, we believe the impacts from Ian will bring down our revenue guide by 1.5 percentage points."

Total system capacity (measured in available seat miles) for the September quarter is anticipated to rise 14.5% from the level reported three years ago (earlier outlook hinted at 16% approximate growth). Scheduled service capacity for the September quarter is now anticipated to rise roughly 17% from third-quarter 2019 actuals (earlier outlook hinted at growth of nearly 18%).

Due to anticipation of higher costs, the guidance for cost per available seat miles (excluding fuel) was raised. The metric is now expected to increase in the 13-14% range from third-quarter 2019 actuals (earlier guidance called for a 10% increase). Fuel cost per gallon is now expected to be $3.87 per gallon (earlier guidance: $3.80). Interest expenses for the full year are now projected in the $95-$100 million band (earlier view : $85-$95 million).

The above projections were made by ALGT while releasing its August traffic report. In August 2022, traffic (measured in revenue passenger miles) for scheduled service increased 16.8% to 1.22 billion from August 2019 levels. Capacity for scheduled service increased 14.6% from August 2019 levels to 1.41 billion. With traffic growth outpacing capacity expansion, scheduled service load factor (% of seats filled by passengers) for the month increased to 86.9% from 85.2% in August 2019. Reflecting the buoyancy in air-travel demand, ALGT flew 1.38 million passengers (scheduled service) last month, up 11.3% from August 2019 actuals.

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks in the Zacks Transportation sector are GATX Corporation GATX and Ryder System R.

Based in Chicago, IL, GATX is a global railcar lessor with owned fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. Continued recovery in the North American railcar leasing market is expected to support GATX’s growth. Efforts to reward its shareholders also bode well.

Shares of GATX, presently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), have inched up 1% in a year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings has been revised 2.1% upward over the past 60 days.

Miami, FL-based Ryder provides integrated logistics and transportation solutions. With improved economic and freight market conditions, R is benefiting from higher rental revenues owing to strong demand and favorable pricing. Ryder’s acquisitions of Whiplash and Midwest Warehouse & Distribution System expand its e-commerce fulfillment network and boost multi-client warehousing capabilities. The transactions are expected to drive growth in the supply-chain solutions segment.

Ryder currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for R’s 2022 earnings has been revised 1% upward in the past 60 days.

This Little-Known Semiconductor Stock Could Be Your Portfolio’s Hedge Against Inflation

Everyone uses semiconductors. But only a small number of people know what they are and what they do. If you use a smartphone, computer, microwave, digital camera or refrigerator (and that’s just the tip of the iceberg), you have a need for semiconductors. That’s why their importance can’t be overstated and their disruption in the supply chain has such a global effect. But every cloud has a silver lining. Shockwaves to the international supply chain from the global pandemic have unearthed a tremendous opportunity for investors. And today, Zacks' leading stock strategist is revealing the one semiconductor stock that stands to gain the most in a new FREE report. It's yours at no cost and with no obligation.>>Yes, I Want to Help Protect My Portfolio During the Recession



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT): Free Stock Analysis Report



Ryder System, Inc. (R): Free Stock Analysis Report



GATX Corporation (GATX): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.