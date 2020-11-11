Allegiant (ALGT) Benefits From Low Fuel Costs Amid Pandemic

We recently issued an updated report on Allegiant Travel Company ALGT.

Low fuel prices are aiding Allegiant amid adversities. Evidently, average fuel cost per gallon (scheduled) declined 30.9% to $1.50 in the first nine months of 2020. The company expects the metric for the fourth quarter to be $1.35 per gallon.

We are also impressed by the company's efforts to modernize its fleet. The carrier operates an all-Airbus fleet. Allegiant's fleet-size at the end of 2019 was 91 (37 A319 and 54 A320), up from 2018's reported figure. The transition to an all-Airbus fleet, completed in November 2018, increased Allegiant’s fuel efficiency.

However, with air-travel demand spiraling down to an unprecedented level, the company’s first nine months operating revenues declined 46.1% year over year. The downtick was caused by 46.5% fall in passenger revenues. Load factor tanked 2450 basis points as capacity contraction surpassed traffic plunge. Low air travel demand is also expected to hurt Allegiant's fourth-quarter performance.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Allegiant currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Zacks Transportation sector are Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. KNX, FedEx Corporation FDX and Herc Holdings HRI. All the stocks sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Long-term expected earnings per share (three to five years) growth rate for Knight-Swift, FedEx and Herc Holdings is pegged at 15%, 12% and 6.5%, respectively.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.



Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2021.



Click here for the 6 trades >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



FedEx Corporation (FDX): Free Stock Analysis Report



KnightSwift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX): Free Stock Analysis Report



Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT): Free Stock Analysis Report



Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.