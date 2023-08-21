Allegiant Air technicians vote to ratify two-year contract extension

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Low-cost U.S. carrier Allegiant Air's technicians have voted to ratify a two-year contract extension that includes an average wage increase of 27 %, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters said on Monday.

The total economic improvements in the contract amount to $70 million, The Teamsters said.

(Reporting by Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Kannaki.Deka@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.