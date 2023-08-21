News & Insights

Allegiant Air technicians vote to ratify two-year contract extension

August 21, 2023 — 12:09 pm EDT

Written by Kannaki Deka for Reuters ->

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Low-cost U.S. carrier Allegiant Air's technicians have voted to ratify a two-year contract extension that includes an average wage increase of 27 %, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters said on Monday.

The total economic improvements in the contract amount to $70 million, The Teamsters said.

