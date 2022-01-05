Allegiant Air Orders Up To 100 Boeing 737 MAX Jets

(RTTNews) - Allegiant Travel Co. (ALGT) reached an agreement with Boeing to purchase 50 new 737 MAX aircraft, the companies said in a statement.

The multi-year deal includes the purchase of 737-7 and 737-8-200 models, as well as options to purchase 50 additional aircraft.

Allegiant will take delivery of an initial group of planes in 2023, with the remaining deliveries scheduled throughout 2024 and 2025.

The aircraft will be powered with CFM LEAP 1-B engines. Allegiant has signed a 12-year exclusive maintenance agreement with CFM for the LEAP engine fleet, which will also bring support for the existing Airbus fleet. Allegiant currently operates 108 Airbus A319s and A320s and will continue sourcing A320s in the used market.

