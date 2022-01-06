Companies
BA

Allegiant Air CEO defends new Boeing 737 MAX order

Contributor
Eric M. Johnson Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JASON REDMOND

Allegiant Air executives held an investor call on Thursday to assuage fears that adding 50 new Boeing Co 737 MAX jets to its fleet of used Airbus jets would be too costly.

By Eric M. Johnson

SEATTLE, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Allegiant Air executives held an investor call on Thursday to assuage fears that adding 50 new Boeing Co BA.N 737 MAX jets to its fleet of used Airbus jets would be too costly.

"We are still a used-airplane company. We are still an Airbus company," Allegiant CEO Maury Gallagher told investors.

Allegiant's shares fell more than 8% on Wednesday after the company confirmed plans, first reported by Reuters, to buy 737 MAX 7 and 737 MAX 8-200 jets. Shares were up about 2% on Thursday.

Gallagher said the prospect of running a fleet of more than 100 used planes was no longer tenable as the ultra-low-cost carrier aims to add hundreds of routes and seize on rebounding leisure travel despite the coronavirus pandemic.

"No airline in the world is run that way - you just can't do it," he added.

(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

((Eric.m.johnson@thomsonreuters.com; +1 206 707 1218; Follow me on Twitter @ByEricMJohnson;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BA AIR ALGT

Other Topics

Commodities US Markets

Latest Companies Videos

Qualcomm CEO Sees Chip-Supply Issues Easing in 2022

Jan 05, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular