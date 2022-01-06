Allegiant Air CEO defends new Boeing 737 MAX order

By Eric M. Johnson

SEATTLE, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Allegiant Air executives held an investor call on Thursday to assuage fears that adding 50 new Boeing Co BA.N 737 MAX jets to its fleet of used Airbus jets would be too costly.

"We are still a used-airplane company. We are still an Airbus company," Allegiant CEO Maury Gallagher told investors.

Allegiant's shares fell more than 8% on Wednesday after the company confirmed plans, first reported by Reuters, to buy 737 MAX 7 and 737 MAX 8-200 jets. Shares were up about 2% on Thursday.

Gallagher said the prospect of running a fleet of more than 100 used planes was no longer tenable as the ultra-low-cost carrier aims to add hundreds of routes and seize on rebounding leisure travel despite the coronavirus pandemic.

"No airline in the world is run that way - you just can't do it," he added.

(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

