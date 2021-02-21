Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Looks Interesting, And It's About To Pay A Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) is about to go ex-dividend in just 3 days. Ex-dividend means that investors that purchase the stock on or after the 25th of February will not receive this dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of March.

Allegiance Bancshares's next dividend payment will be US$0.12 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.48 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Allegiance Bancshares stock has a trailing yield of around 1.3% on the current share price of $37.11. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to investigate whether Allegiance Bancshares can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Allegiance Bancshares has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 18% of its income after tax.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. This is why it's a relief to see Allegiance Bancshares earnings per share are up 8.9% per annum over the last five years.

Unfortunately Allegiance Bancshares has only been paying a dividend for a year or so, so there's not much of a history to draw insight from.

Final Takeaway

Has Allegiance Bancshares got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? It has been growing its earnings per share somewhat in recent years, although it reinvests more than half its earnings in the business, which could suggest there are some growth projects that have not yet reached fruition. In summary, Allegiance Bancshares appears to have some promise as a dividend stock, and we'd suggest taking a closer look at it.

Wondering what the future holds for Allegiance Bancshares? See what the five analysts we track are forecasting, with this visualisation of its historical and future estimated earnings and cash flow

