Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. Beat Analyst Estimates: See What The Consensus Is Forecasting For Next Year

Last week saw the newest quarterly earnings release from Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX), an important milestone in the company's journey to build a stronger business. It looks like a credible result overall - although revenues of US$54m were what the analysts expected, Allegiance Bancshares surprised by delivering a (statutory) profit of US$0.79 per share, an impressive 56% above what was forecast. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NasdaqGM:ABTX Earnings and Revenue Growth November 1st 2020

Following the latest results, Allegiance Bancshares' four analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$218.1m in 2021. This would be a substantial 23% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory per-share earnings are expected to be US$2.09, roughly flat on the last 12 months. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$215.0m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.81 in 2021. Although the revenue estimates have not really changed, we can see there's been a decent improvement in earnings per share expectations, suggesting that the analysts have become more bullish after the latest result.

The consensus price target was unchanged at US$29.00, implying that the improved earnings outlook is not expected to have a long term impact on value creation for shareholders. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on Allegiance Bancshares, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$32.00 and the most bearish at US$26.00 per share. Even so, with a relatively close grouping of estimates, it looks like the analysts are quite confident in their valuations, suggesting Allegiance Bancshares is an easy business to forecast or the the analysts are all using similar assumptions.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. Next year brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to grow 23%, in line with its 21% annual growth over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenues grow 1.2% per year. So although Allegiance Bancshares is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's definitely expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Allegiance Bancshares' earnings potential next year. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have forecasts for Allegiance Bancshares going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

