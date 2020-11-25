Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (ABTX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 27, 2020

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (ABTX) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 27, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ABTX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that ABTX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $33.22, the dividend yield is 1.2%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ABTX was $33.22, representing a -14.71% decrease from the 52 week high of $38.95 and a 59.1% increase over the 52 week low of $20.88.

ABTX is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). ABTX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.11. Zacks Investment Research reports ABTX's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -21.6%, compared to an industry average of -17.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ABTX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.