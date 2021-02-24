Dividends
Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (ABTX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 25, 2021

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (ABTX) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 25, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ABTX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 20% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of ABTX was $38.13, representing a -1.8% decrease from the 52 week high of $38.83 and a 82.61% increase over the 52 week low of $20.88.

ABTX is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). ABTX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.21. Zacks Investment Research reports ABTX's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 24.44%, compared to an industry average of 9.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ABTX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ABTX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have ABTX as a top-10 holding:

  • Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DPST with an increase of 438.14% over the last 100 days.

