Allegheny's A&T Stainless JV to Idle Facility Amid Tariffs

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated’s ATI A&T Stainless joint venture (50% ownership interest) intends to idle its Direct Roll Anneal and Pickle (DRAP) operations in Midland, PA, by the end of June 2020. The company stated that the Section 232 tariffs are making the business unsustainable.



A&T Stainless imports semi-finished stainless slab products from Indonesia, which is used for making 60-inch wide stainless sheet products. Since March 2018, 25% tariff is levied on all imported stainless-steel products into the United States under Section 232. Further, A&T Stainless has paid more than $37 million in tariffs. Allegheny’s 2019 results were affected by losses of $19.3 million stemming from A&T Stainless joint venture.



The company does not have any viable alternative to imports and have suffered unsustainable losses under this economic policy. The company’s efforts to obtain tariff exclusion have been unsuccessful so far. As a result, it has no choice but to idle the Midland operations.



Notably, operations at the facility will continue during an orderly idling process by the end of second-quarter 2020. The company stated that the DRAP will be idled in a way that would allow operations to resume in case tariff policies were changed substantially.



Shares of Allegheny have lost 70.3% in the past year compared with the industry’s 62.4% decline.





