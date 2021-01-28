Allegheny Technologies Sees Demand Rebounding In FY21 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, Allegheny Technologies Inc. (ATI) said it expects a continued difficult market environment in the first quarter of fiscal 2021, driven by the Covid-19 resurgence and the relatively low rates of global air passenger travel.

The company added that its first quarter 2021 compares to a robust pre-pandemic quarter for Allegheny that included a surge in wide-body jet engine product sales.

However, the company is optimistic that the worst is behind and demand will begin to rebound for the full year 2021 as Covid-19 vaccines are increasingly approved and administered around the world.

It expects demand to improve in the second half of the year, led by increasing narrow-body engine production volumes enhanced by ATI's jet engine-related share gains and new business in airframes.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.