Allegheny Technologies Says Expects Q4 Results To Be Negatively Impacted By COVID-19

(RTTNews) - While reporting its financial results for the third quarter on Thursday, Allegheny Technologies Inc. (ATI) said it expects its fourth-quarter results to be negatively affected by the ongoing pandemic, including the impact on commercial aerospace, the company's largest end-market.

However, the company expects modest improvements in commercial aerospace in 2021, starting with its jet engine materials and components in the second half of the year.

