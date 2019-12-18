Allegheny Technologies Names Don Newman CFO

(RTTNews) - Allegheny Technologies Inc. (ATI) said that Don Newman will join the company as Senior Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer, effective January 6, 2020. He succeeds Pat DeCourcy, who will remain as Senior Vice President and Special Advisor to the CEO until his previously announced retirement on March 31, 2020, after a 31-year career with the company.

Newman has more than 30 years of corporate finance and accounting leadership experience. Most recently, Newman was Chief Financial Officer at Stelco Holdings Inc. Prior to Stelco, Newman served for six years as Chief Financial Officer of Headwaters Inc.

