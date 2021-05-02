Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Just Reported And Analysts Have Been Lifting Their Price Targets

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) defied analyst predictions to release its quarterly results, which were ahead of market expectations. Revenues and losses per share were both better than expected, with revenues of US$693m leading estimates by 6.7%. Statutory losses were smaller than the analystsexpected, coming in at US$0.06 per share. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Allegheny Technologies after the latest results. NYSE:ATI Earnings and Revenue Growth May 2nd 2021

Following the recent earnings report, the consensus from six analysts covering Allegheny Technologies is for revenues of US$2.74b in 2021, implying a chunky 8.1% decline in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 100% to US$0.05. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$2.74b and US$0.37 per share in losses. Although the revenue estimates have not really changed Allegheny Technologies'future looks a little different to the past, with a very promising decrease in the loss per share forecasts in particular.

These new estimates led to the consensus price target rising 8.9% to US$20.36, with lower forecast losses suggesting things could be looking up for Allegheny Technologies. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Allegheny Technologies at US$26.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$10.00. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 11% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2021. That is a notable change from historical growth of 3.8% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 1.2% annually for the foreseeable future. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Allegheny Technologies is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that the analysts made no changes to their forecasts for a loss next year. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have forecasts for Allegheny Technologies going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Allegheny Technologies , and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

