Allegheny Technologies Inc Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Allegheny Technologies Inc (ATI):

Earnings: $76.9 million in Q4 vs. -$29.8 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.53 in Q4 vs. -$0.23 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Allegheny Technologies Inc reported adjusted earnings of $77.4 million or $0.53 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.52 per share Revenue: $1.01 billion in Q4 vs. $0.77 billion in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.