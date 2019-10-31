Allegheny Technologies Inc Q3 Earnings Rise

(RTTNews) - Allegheny Technologies Inc (ATI) announced a profit for its third quarter that rose from last year.

The company's earnings came in at $111.0 million, or $0.78 per share. This compares with $50.5 million, or $0.37 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.32 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue held steady at $1.02 billion

Allegheny Technologies Inc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $111.0 Mln. vs. $50.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.78 vs. $0.37 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.32 -Revenue (Q3): $1.02 Bln vs. $1.02 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.