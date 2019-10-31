Markets
ATI

Allegheny Technologies Inc Q3 Earnings Rise

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Allegheny Technologies Inc (ATI) announced a profit for its third quarter that rose from last year.

The company's earnings came in at $111.0 million, or $0.78 per share. This compares with $50.5 million, or $0.37 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.32 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue held steady at $1.02 billion

Allegheny Technologies Inc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $111.0 Mln. vs. $50.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.78 vs. $0.37 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.32 -Revenue (Q3): $1.02 Bln vs. $1.02 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ATI

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular