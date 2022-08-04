Allegheny Technologies Inc Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Allegheny Technologies Inc (ATI):

Earnings: -$38.0 million in Q2 vs. -$49.2 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.31 in Q2 vs. -$0.39 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Allegheny Technologies Inc reported adjusted earnings of $76.7 million or $0.54 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.37 per share Revenue: $959.5 million in Q2 vs. $616.2 million in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.