Allegheny Technologies Gains On $150 Mln Stock Repurchase Authorization

(RTTNews) - Allegheny Technologies Inc. (ATI) shares are gaining more than 14 percent on Wednesday morning trade after its board authorized the repurchase of up to $150 million common stock.

Currently, shares are at $21.52, up 14.43 percent from the previous close of $18.81 on a volume of 1,902,202. The shares have traded in a range of $13.85-$25.04 on average volume of 1,883,293 for the last 52 week period.

