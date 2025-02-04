ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES Earnings Results: $ATI Reports Quarterly Earnings

ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES ($ATI) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported earnings of $0.79 per share, beating estimates of $0.62 by $0.17. The company also reported revenue of $1,172,700,000, beating estimates of $1,101,632,250 by $71,067,750.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $ATI stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES Insider Trading Activity

ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES insiders have traded $ATI stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ATI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT S WETHERBEE (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $5,979,500 .

. TINA KILLOUGH BUSCH (SVP, CHRO) sold 2,598 shares for an estimated $155,918

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 201 institutional investors add shares of ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES stock to their portfolio, and 205 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.